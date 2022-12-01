Gujarat logs dismal voter turnout of just 59% in Phase 1 despite high-octane poll campaign

After the high-octane electoral campaigns in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of the state, the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections ended at 5 PM largely peacefully.

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at over 59 percent. Voters sealed the fate of 788 candidates, who contested at 89 assembly seats across 19 districts of Gujarat, across 14,382 polling stations.

As per election data, reported PTI, total voter turnout in the first phase of the state assembly elections in 2017 stood at 66.75 percent. In comparison with the previous polls, this year’s footfalls of voters in the first phase of election is dismal.

According to the voting trend and its manifestation in India, higher percentage of voter turnout suggest anti-incumbency while the lower polling percentage connotes going with the incumbency.

Also Read | Congress urges EC to take action against channels allegedly airing opinion polls ahead of voting

As Gujarat is the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state assembly election is a huge prestige battle for the BJP. The saffron party has fixed a target of winning 140 out of the 182 seats in the Assembly.

The prominent faces who contested in the first phase include: AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi (Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi), AAP state unit president Gopal Italia (from Katargam in Surat), Rivaba Jadeja, and BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi, Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana.

Tapi and Narmada districts, dominated by tribal population, in south Gujarat registered more than 60 per cent polling, as per the Election Commission.

The second phase of the election to 93 seats will be held on December 5. Results for both phases will be announced on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.