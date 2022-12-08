Gujarat Election 2022 full winners list: Constituency-wise full list of winners in Gujarat Assembly polls 2022

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Winners List: BJP is set to create history in the Gujarat elections 2022. Early trends from the counting of votes in Gujarat showed BJP leading in nearly 150 seats while Congress was leading only in around 24 seats. AAP was leading in 8 seats. In 2017, BJP faced some competition from Congress but manged to win the assembly polls.

If the trend continues, BJP would be able to form the Government in the state for the 7th consecutive term. Only CPM in West Bengal has managed to rule a state for seven consecutive terms. That said, following is the full list of winning candidates in the Gujarat assembly elections 2022. (Check: Gujarat Election Results Live)

Gujarat elections 2022 Full List of winners:

(To be updated soon)