Gujarat Elections 2022: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

Congress Gujarat Elections List of Candidates: The Congress on Friday announced its first list of candidates consisting the names of 43 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The Election Commission of India has announced the poll schedule for the Gujarat elections, which will be held in two phases. Polling dates are December 1 and December 5, and counting of votes will be on December 8.
For the Gujarat elections, the stage is all set for a high-octane three-way battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party, its traditional challenger, the Congress, debutante Aam Aadmi Party, and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party. The Congress has made a host of promises for the poll-bound state, including LPG cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity for up to 300 units, free treatment and medicines up to Rs 10 lakhs, loan waiver for farmers of upto Rs three lakhs, unemployment allowance, among others.
Gujarat elections 2022: Here is the full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies announced so far:
1. Anjar – Rameshbhai S. Dangar
2.Gandhidham (SC) – Bharat V. Solanki
3.Deesa – Sanjaybhai Govabhai Rabari
4.Kheralu – Mukeshbhai M Desai
5.Kadi (SC) – Parmar Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai
6.Himatnagar -Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel
7.Idar (SC) – Ramabhai Virchandbhai Solanki
8.Gandhinagar South – Dr. Himanshu V Patel
9.Ghatlodia – Ameeben Yagnik
10.Ellisbridge – Bhikhu Dave
11.Amralwadi – Dharmendra Shantilal Patel (Dhambhai)
12.Daskroi – Umedi Budhaji Zala
13.Rajkot South – Hiteshbhai M. Vora
14.Rajkot Rural (SC) – Sureshbhai Karshanbhai Bathvar
15.Jasdan – Bholabhai Bhikhabhai Gohil
16.Jamnagar North – Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja
17.Porbandar – Arjun Modhwadiya
18.Kutiyana – Nathabhai bhurabhai Odedara
19.Manavadar – Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani
20.Mahuva – Kanubhai Kalsaria
21.Nadiad – Dhruval Sadhubhai Patel
22.Morvahadaf (ST) -Snehlataben Govindbhai Khant
23.Fatepura (ST) – Raghu Ditabhai Machar
24.Jhalod (ST) – Dr. Mitesh K Gasariya
25.Limkheda (ST) – Ramesh Kumar Gundiya
26.Sankheda (ST) – Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal
27.Sayajigunj – Amee Ravat
28.Akota – Rutvik Joshi
29.Raopura – Sanjay Patel
30.Manjalpur – Dr. Tashvin Singh
31.Olpad – Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak
32.Kamrej – Nileshkumar Mansukhbhai Kumbhani
33.Varachha Road – Prafulbhai Chhaganbhai Togadiya
34.Katargam – Kalpesh Harjivanbhai Variya
35.Surat West – Sanjay Rameshchandra Patwa
36.Bardoli (SC) – Pannaben Anilbhai Patel
37.Mahuva (ST) – Hemangini Dipakkumar Garasiya
38.Dangs (ST) – Mukeshbhai Chandarbhai Patel
39.Jalalpore – Ranjitbhai Dahyabhai Panchal
40.Gandevi (ST) -Shankarbhai V Patel
41.Pardi – Jaishri Patel
42.Kaprada (ST) – Vasantbhai Barjulbhai Patel
43.Umbergaon (ST) – Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Valvi
The BJP has not released any names of its candidates for the Gujarat polls yet. However, its contender AAP has so far released the names of 118 candidates.