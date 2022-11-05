Gujarat Elections 2022: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

Congress Gujarat Elections List of Candidates: The Congress on Friday announced its first list of candidates consisting the names of 43 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The Election Commission of India has announced the poll schedule for the Gujarat elections, which will be held in two phases. Polling dates are December 1 and December 5, and counting of votes will be on December 8.

For the Gujarat elections, the stage is all set for a high-octane three-way battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party, its traditional challenger, the Congress, debutante Aam Aadmi Party, and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party. The Congress has made a host of promises for the poll-bound state, including LPG cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity for up to 300 units, free treatment and medicines up to Rs 10 lakhs, loan waiver for farmers of upto Rs three lakhs, unemployment allowance, among others.

Gujarat elections 2022: Here is the full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies announced so far:

1. Anjar – Rameshbhai S. Dangar

2.Gandhidham (SC) – Bharat V. Solanki

3.Deesa – Sanjaybhai Govabhai Rabari

4.Kheralu – Mukeshbhai M Desai

5.Kadi (SC) – Parmar Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai

6.Himatnagar -Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel

7.Idar (SC) – Ramabhai Virchandbhai Solanki

8.Gandhinagar South – Dr. Himanshu V Patel

9.Ghatlodia – Ameeben Yagnik

10.Ellisbridge – Bhikhu Dave

11.Amralwadi – Dharmendra Shantilal Patel (Dhambhai)

12.Daskroi – Umedi Budhaji Zala

13.Rajkot South – Hiteshbhai M. Vora

14.Rajkot Rural (SC) – Sureshbhai Karshanbhai Bathvar

15.Jasdan – Bholabhai Bhikhabhai Gohil

16.Jamnagar North – Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja

17.Porbandar – Arjun Modhwadiya

18.Kutiyana – Nathabhai bhurabhai Odedara

19.Manavadar – Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani

20.Mahuva – Kanubhai Kalsaria

21.Nadiad – Dhruval Sadhubhai Patel

22.Morvahadaf (ST) -Snehlataben Govindbhai Khant

23.Fatepura (ST) – Raghu Ditabhai Machar

24.Jhalod (ST) – Dr. Mitesh K Gasariya

25.Limkheda (ST) – Ramesh Kumar Gundiya

26.Sankheda (ST) – Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal

27.Sayajigunj – Amee Ravat

28.Akota – Rutvik Joshi

29.Raopura – Sanjay Patel

30.Manjalpur – Dr. Tashvin Singh

31.Olpad – Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak

32.Kamrej – Nileshkumar Mansukhbhai Kumbhani

33.Varachha Road – Prafulbhai Chhaganbhai Togadiya

34.Katargam – Kalpesh Harjivanbhai Variya

35.Surat West – Sanjay Rameshchandra Patwa

36.Bardoli (SC) – Pannaben Anilbhai Patel

37.Mahuva (ST) – Hemangini Dipakkumar Garasiya

38.Dangs (ST) – Mukeshbhai Chandarbhai Patel

39.Jalalpore – Ranjitbhai Dahyabhai Panchal

40.Gandevi (ST) -Shankarbhai V Patel

41.Pardi – Jaishri Patel

42.Kaprada (ST) – Vasantbhai Barjulbhai Patel

43.Umbergaon (ST) – Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Valvi

Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies

The BJP has not released any names of its candidates for the Gujarat polls yet. However, its contender AAP has so far released the names of 118 candidates.