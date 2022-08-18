Gujarat Elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies

AAP Gujarat Polls List of Candidates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its second list comprising nine candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had on August 2 announced the first list of 10 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Assembly in the state ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Elections in the state are scheduled to be held in December this year and the AAP is hoping to make serious inroads in the state where it will be contesting polls for the first time.

Having stormed to power in Punjab, winning 92 of the 117 seats, AAP has now set its sight on Gujarat, a state which has always seen a two-party contest between the BJP and the Congress. It is also the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Also Read: Gujarat elections 2022: AAP promises 300 units of free electricity, 24-hour power supply if elected to power

AAP is the first party to come out with its list of candidates for the elections slated to be held later this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the full schedule of the elections. On August 1, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a rally in Gujarat’s Veraval, Gir Somnath, where he promised a “job guarantee” for all unemployed youth in the state, and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 if the party was voted to power. Kejriwal has also announced a host of pre-poll guarantees related to jobs, unemployment allowance, electricity, women and tribals, among others in his earlier visits to Gujarat.

Gujarat election 2022: Full list of AAP candidates and constituencies:

1.Raju Karpada – Chotila

2.Piyush Parmar- Mangrol (Junagadh)

3.Karsanbhai Karmur – Jamnagar North

4.Nimisha Khunt – Gondal

5.Prakashbhai Contractor – Choryasi

6.Vikram Sorani – Wankaner

7.Bharat Vakhala – Devgadhbaria

8.JJ Mevada – Asarwa

9.Vipul Sakhiya – Dhoraji

10.Bhemabhai Choudhary – Deodar

11.Jagmal Vala – Somnath

12.Arjun Rathva – Chhota Udaipur

13.Sagar Rabari – Bechraji

14.Vashram Sagathiya – Rajkor Rural

15.Ram Dhaduk – Kamrej

16.Shivlal Barasia – Rajkot South

17.Sudhir Vaghani – Gariadhar

18.Rajendra Solanki – Bardoli

19.Omprakash Tiwari – Naroda

Also Read: AAP may split opposition votes in Gujarat Assembly elections: Political experts

Among the prominent candidates in the two lists released so far are Gujarat party vice president Bhemabhai Choudhary from the Deodar Assembly seat, Koli community leader from Surat, Prakash Contractor, for Choryasi, prominent community leader Vikram Sorani from Vankaner seat in Morbi have been given tickets. Retired deputy superintendent of police J J Mewada, the AAP’s prominent Dalit face, has been given the ticket from Asarva seat in Ahmedabad, and former deputy mayor of Jamnagar and businessman Karsanbhai Karmur has been nominated for Jamnagar-North seat.