Gujarat Elections 2022: Dates announced for polling in two phases, stage set for triangular face-off

2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election Full Schedule: The Election Commission of India announced on Thursday that elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on December 1 and the second phase will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will be on December 8. A total of 89 Assembly Constituencies will be voting in the first phase on December 1, and 93 Assembly Constituencies in the second phase on December 5. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

The state is set to witness an intense electoral battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has been in power for 27 year in the state, home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah. While the AAP has released the names of over 100 candidates so far, the BJP and the Congress have not released any names yet.

Live Updates

12:42 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat 2022 elections: Gujarat first phase elections (93 ACs) Last day of making nominations: Nov 17 Last day of withdrawal of nomination: Nov 21 Polling day: Dec 5 Date of counting: Dec 8 12:41 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat 2022 elections: First phase of elections full schedule Last day of making nominations: Nov 14 Last day of withdrawal of nomination: Nov 17 Polling day: Dec 1 Date of counting: Dec 8 12:38 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Full schedule Here is the full schedule for Gujarat Elections 2022: 12:36 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Morbi tragedy also reason for delay Multiple factors have led to the delay in announcement of poll dates, and we have said it earlier. The recent Morbi mishap is also a reason: CEC 12:26 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Elections to be held in two phases Election will be held in two phases – The first phase will be held on December 1 and the second phase will be on December 5. The date of counting on will be on December 8. 12:23 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Several agencies to work with ECI Agencies to work with ECI for the Gujarat polls – State Police, Income Tax, NCB, ED, RBI, CISF, GST, State Excise departments, Airport Authority of India, Postal Department, etc. 12:21 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections 2022: Candidates must fill ‘criminal antecedents’ Know your candidate: Candidates must give their “criminal antecedents” on the KYC App, and it is mandatory for candidates. Political parties must upload detailed information on their websites/social media profiles. 12:19 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: App for citizens cVIGIL mobile app: An app for recording, reporting and resolving violation, and response will be within 100 minutes. The name of the complainant will be anonymous: CEC 12:17 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Focused participation of third gender Special camps for enrolment, and there has been 100 pc increase in enrolment from 2017-2022: CEC 12:15 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Priority for persons with disability. For persons with disability, all polling stations in ground floor, and will have priority in voting. Postal Ballot facility also available: CEC 12:13 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Postal ballot facility for senior citizens For senior citizens, postal ballot facility is made available, and for that one needs to fill Form 12 D. Polling team comprising two officials will reach venue, which will be videographed: CEC 12:11 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Polling station for a single voter in Gir A shipping container at Aliabet with AMF for 217 voters. Polling station for a single voter in Gir Forest. A team of 15 election officials to visit conduct election for the single voter: CEC 12:09 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Over 1,200 polling stations to be manned by women Women in command in 1,274 polling stations, and there will be 182 model polling stations: CEC 12:08 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Polling stations to have assured minimum facilities Polling stations to have toilets, drinking water, etc. 12:07 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Over 50,000 polling stations A total of 51,782 polling stations will be there in Gujarat, says Kumar. 12:04 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: CEC Kumar expresses condolences for Morbi mishap CEC Kumar expresses condolences to the bereaved families affected by Morbi mishap. 12:03 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: ECI begins press conference CEC Rajiv Kumar begins press conference to announce poll schedule for 2022 Gujarat elections. 11:57 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Poll schedule shortly ECI to announce polls schedule at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Akashvani Bhawan shortly. 11:54 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: CEC to announce poll schedule Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey to address the press conference at the Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi at 12 PM. 11:50 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: In 2017, polling was in two phases. Polling for the 2017 Gujarat elections was held in two phases, and the counting of votes was held on December 18, 2017. 11:46 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Poll schedule to be announced soon The Election Commission is going to hold a press conference at the Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi shortly. 11:18 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat elections 2022: Term of Gujarat Assembly in 2023. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023. 10:36 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections 2022: Contest mainly between three parties The state is all set to witness an intense electoral battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 10:09 (IST) 3 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections 2022: EC to announce schedule at 12 PM The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for the Gujarat assembly elections at a press conference at 12 noon on Thursday.