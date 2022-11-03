Gujarat Elections 2022: Dates announced for polling in two phases, stage set for triangular face-off

2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election Full Schedule: The Election Commission of India announced on Thursday that elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on December 1 and the second phase will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will be on December 8. A total of 89 Assembly Constituencies will be voting in the first phase on December 1, and 93 Assembly Constituencies in the second phase on December 5. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023.
The state is set to witness an intense electoral battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has been in power for 27 year in the state, home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah. While the AAP has released the names of over 100 candidates so far, the BJP and the Congress have not released any names yet.
Last day of making nominations: Nov 17
Last day of withdrawal of nomination: Nov 21
Polling day: Dec 5
Date of counting: Dec 8
Last day of making nominations: Nov 14
Last day of withdrawal of nomination: Nov 17
Polling day: Dec 1
Date of counting: Dec 8
Here is the full schedule for Gujarat Elections 2022:
Multiple factors have led to the delay in announcement of poll dates, and we have said it earlier. The recent Morbi mishap is also a reason: CEC
Agencies to work with ECI for the Gujarat polls – State Police, Income Tax, NCB, ED, RBI, CISF, GST, State Excise departments, Airport Authority of India, Postal Department, etc.
Know your candidate: Candidates must give their “criminal antecedents” on the KYC App, and it is mandatory for candidates. Political parties must upload detailed information on their websites/social media profiles.
cVIGIL mobile app: An app for recording, reporting and resolving violation, and response will be within 100 minutes. The name of the complainant will be anonymous: CEC
Special camps for enrolment, and there has been 100 pc increase in enrolment from 2017-2022: CEC
For persons with disability, all polling stations in ground floor, and will have priority in voting. Postal Ballot facility also available: CEC
For senior citizens, postal ballot facility is made available, and for that one needs to fill Form 12 D. Polling team comprising two officials will reach venue, which will be videographed: CEC
A shipping container at Aliabet with AMF for 217 voters. Polling station for a single voter in Gir Forest. A team of 15 election officials to visit conduct election for the single voter: CEC
Women in command in 1,274 polling stations, and there will be 182 model polling stations: CEC
Polling stations to have toilets, drinking water, etc.
A total of 51,782 polling stations will be there in Gujarat, says Kumar.
CEC Kumar expresses condolences to the bereaved families affected by Morbi mishap.
CEC Rajiv Kumar begins press conference to announce poll schedule for 2022 Gujarat elections.
ECI to announce polls schedule at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Akashvani Bhawan shortly.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey to address the press conference at the Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi at 12 PM.
Polling for the 2017 Gujarat elections was held in two phases, and the counting of votes was held on December 18, 2017.
The Election Commission is going to hold a press conference at the Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi shortly.
Earlier, citing convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had announced the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, but not for Gujarat.