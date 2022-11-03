Gujarat elections 2022: EC to announce schedule at 12 PM

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls at 12 noon on Thursday at a press conference. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Earlier, citing convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had announced the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, while not for Gujarat. In 2017, the polls in the two states were announced on different dates, but the counting took place together on December 18.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had defended his decision of not announcing the poll dates for the two states together saying there was a “gap of 40 days” between the end of the two Assemblies.

Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress to launch 5,400-km ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’, 145 public meetings and 95 rallies planned

Voting in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12, and counting of votes will be on December 8. By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after the polling, the ECI had given a clear hint that counting of votes in Gujarat will also be on December 8.

The electoral contest in Gujarat will be mainly between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and new entrant the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP has been in power for 27 year in the state, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Also Read: Centre printed 10,000 electoral bonds worth Rs 1 crore each in run-up to Himachal, Gujarat polls: RTI

While the AAP has released the names of 100 candidates so far, the BJP and the Congress have not released any names yet.