Gujarat Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal likely to announce AAP’s CM candidate today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce the name of Gujarat’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state elections on Friday. Those in the running for the CM’s post include AAP’s state unit president Gopal Italia, national secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, news agency PTI reported, citing party sources.

At a press conference held in Ahmedabad on October 29, Kejriwal had launched a ‘Choose your CM’ campaign and urged people to send their suggestions for the chief ministerial candidate via SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail. He had said that the people could submit their names till 5 PM, November 3, and based on the suggestions of people, the name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate would be announced the next day, i.e, on November 4.

The Delhi CM had said that the same process was followed in the Punjab elections, and people had voted for Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial candidate.

“People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we made him chief minister,” Kejriwal had announced.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, AAP released its ninth list of candidates comprising the names of 10 candidates for the Gujarat elections. With the latest list, the party has declared the names of 118 candidates so far in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

The Election Commission of India announced on Thursday that the Gujarat elections will be held in two phases – December 1 and 5 – and counting of votes will be held on December 8. A total of 89 assembly constituencies (ACs) will go for polls in the first phase and 93 ACs in the second phase.