Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP releases third list of 10 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections 2022 comprising the names of ten candidates.

Elections are slated to be held in December this year for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

The names on the list are Kailash Gadhvi from Mandvi (Kachchh), Dinesh Kapadia from Danilimda, Dr Ramesh Patel from Deesa, Lalesh Thakkar from Patan, Kalpesh Patel Bholabhai from Vejalpur, Vijay Chavda from Savli, Bipin Gameti from Khedbrahma, Praful Vasava from Nandod, Jeevan Jungi from Porbandar, and Arvind Gamit from Nizar.

ગુજરાત વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી ૨૦૨૨ અંતર્ગત આમ આદમી પાર્ટી તરફથી ત્રીજી યાદીમાં સ્થાન મેળવનાર તમામ ઉમેદવારોને અભિનંદન સહ શુભકામનાઓ! pic.twitter.com/NUrmw5Euls — AAP Gujarat । Mission2022 (@AAPGujarat) September 7, 2022

AAP is the first party to release the names of its candidates for the upcoming polls, while no other party has so far declared its candidates names. With today’s list, AAP has released the names of 29 candidates so far.

Among the prominent names who made it to the list are AAP Gujarat unit treasurer Kailash Gadhvi who was formerly with the Congress. Social activist and former Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leader Praful Vasava, known for fighting for tribals affected by the Sardar Sarovar Dam project, has been nominated for Nandod seat in Narmada district.

Ramesh Patel, another prominent name on the latest list is an orthopaedic surgeon, while Lalesh Thakkar is a social worker. Jeevan Jungi is a local leader of the fishermen community and will be contesting from the Porbandar seat in the Saurashtra region.

Earlier, the first list had names of ten candidates, while the second one had nine candidates. Among the prominent candidates in the earlier two lists released so far are Gujarat party vice president Bhemabhai Choudhary from the Deodar Assembly seat, Koli community leader from Surat, Prakash Contractor, for Choryasi, prominent community leader Vikram Sorani from Vankaner seat in Morbi have been given tickets, among others.