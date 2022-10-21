Gujarat elections 2022: AAP releases sixth list, 73 candidates announced so far

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday released its sixth list of candidates consisting of 20 names for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. With the release of the fresh list, the party has now declared names of 73 candidates so far.

Out of the 20 seats that AAP has announced its candidates for in the 182-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in 10, nine are held by Congress and one by an Independent. Three seats in the list are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Ambabhai Patel will be contesting from Rapar, while Bhagat Patel is nominated from Mehsana, which is currently represented by BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

From the Junagadh constituency, Chetan Gajera will be contesting, while from Dahod, Dinesh Muniya has been fielded. Raju Marcha will contest from the Valsa Assembly constituency.

From the SC-reserved Vadgam seat, the AAP has fielded Dalpat Bhatiya. The seat is represented by Congress-backed independent candidate and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

Neither the BJP or the Congress have released the names of their candidates so far for the upcoming elections, dates for which are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India. While it was expected that the EC will announce the election dates for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat together, it did not this time, citing convention followed in 2017.

The AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in the state, which has seen the BJP’s rule for 27 years.

The AAP has positioned itself as BJP’s main contender in the state.