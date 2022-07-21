Gujarat elections 2022: AAP promises 300 units of free electricity, 24-hour power supply if elected to power

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and uninterrupted power supply if his party forms government in the state. Kejriwal made the promise while addressing a press conference in Surat district in the poll-bound state. Assembly elections in Gujarat are due later this year.

“We will provide 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers. We will ensure 24*7 electricity supply in all cities and villages, and all pending electricity bills up to December 31, 2021 will be waived off,” AAP supremo said, mirroring the promises that he made in Punjab where the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power with a resounding mandate earlier this year.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, “Some people are talking about ‘Revadi’ (sweet) when ‘Revadi’ is distributed among the public for free, then it’s called ‘prasad’ (devotional offering). But when it is given for free to your own friends, ministers, then it is ‘Paap’ (sin).”

Upon his arrival in Surat Wednesday night, the Delhi CM addressed the media and stated that in the next few weeks, Aam Aadmi Party will share its agenda for the development of Gujarat and what they plan to do if they are elected to power in the state. AAP is campaigning aggressively in poll-bound Gujarat. This is Delhi CM’s second visit to the state this month so far.

“I have visited Gujarat several times in the recent past, and the people of the state have given me a lot of love. The people of Gujarat are fed up with 27 years of the BJP rule and want a change,” Kejriwal said after landing at the Surat airport.

Before Kejriwal arrived in the state, BJP’s Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil, quoting PM Modi’s statement, warned people to desist from being misguided by the “Revadi culture” of freebies as it could eventually turn the state and India into Sri Lanka, which is currently going through a severe economic crisis.

Though Paatil did not name anyone, he was apparently targeting the AAP and its national convener Kejriwal, who has promised free electricity if voted to power in Gujarat.

During Arvind Kejriwal’s previous visit on July 3, he had said free electricity was possible in Gujarat and that he would soon visit the state with a formula on how his party can provide it if voted to power. The AAP has made free electricity a major poll plank in Gujarat, where polls are due in December. AAP has positioned itself as a major contender in the state by promising to waive off electricity bills and ensure 24-hour power supply.