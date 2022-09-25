Gujarat elections 2022: Kejriwal promises permanent jobs, ‘equal work, equal pay’ to contractual workers

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to make contractual employees permanent and implement ‘equal work, equal pay’, once voted to power in the state. Assembly polls are likely to be held in December in the state, where the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power for 27 years.

His Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also accompanied him to the poll-bound state.

Kejriwal, who has been aggressively campaigning in Gujarat, was addressing a town hall with outsourced and contractual employees in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The AAP leader said his party will end the contract system so that money can flow directly into the bank account of the employees without the interference of middlemen.

“I can see that every government is slowly ending government jobs. They say they (contract workers) do not work when they are made permanent. It is wrong to say that a government employee does not work if he is made permanent. He works if he is given respect and full salary,” Kejriwal said.

“If we form a government, all contractual employees will be made permanent. And we will do so properly so that the court does not grant a stay later on,” Kejriwal said.

Talking about Punjab, where the party came to power with a massive mandate, Kejriwal said there are 36,000 contractual employees in Punjab who will be made permanent. He has made 8,500 teachers permanent.

“We will also implement ‘equal work, equal pay.’ There is not much cost in implementing it. Their (state government) intention is not right. We are the party of the poor and deprived and we understand your problem. We promise to give you respect as well as full salaries,” he said.

Government jobs will be given on merit without any system of recommendation, he added.

The Delhi CM said contractual employees will also benefit of free power up to 300 units. The state will also get free healthcare from a network of 20,000 mohalla clinics and women will be entitled to get Rs 1,000 every month.

Punjab CM Mann said the AAP government had done what other dispensations had failed to do in 70 years.