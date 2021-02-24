Gujarat Election results: Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Surat on February 26

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the people of Gujarat for making the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the principal opposition party in the Surat Municipal Corporation, for which results were declared on Tuesday. Here, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 93 of 120 seats in Surat while rest 27 wards went to the AAP. The Congress, which had won 36 seats last time, could not win a single seat from the city. Overall, the ruling BJP swept the civic elections with a majority in all six municipal corporations.

In a video message on Twitter, Kejriwal today said that he will visit the state on Friday to personally thank the people of Surat who defeated the 125-year-old Congress to elect AAP. He assured that his party will do “politics of good work, politics of good hospitals, politics of cheap and round the clock electricity”. Kejriwal said that he will visit Gujarat on February 26.

This is the first time the AAP has tasted success in Gujarat. In the last assembly elections held in 2017, the AAP tried its luck but failed miserably. The party got just about 25,000 votes with 0.1 per cent votes, lower than BSP, NCP and independents. After that drubbing, this was for the first time AAP had fielded its candidates in the municipal polls in Gujarat.

On Tuesday, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj announced that Kejriwal will hold a road-show in Surat on February 26. Reports say that the AAP received support from the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, the organisation agitating for quota for the Patel community, once led by Hardik Patel. Hardik Patel is now the working president of Gujarat Congress.