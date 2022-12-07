Gujarat Election Results 2022: Results to be announced tomorrow, counting begins at 8 am

The two phases of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 concluded on December 5. Polling in first phase of the election took place on December 1 and polling for the second phase took place on December 5. The results for both the phases are scheduled to be declared tomorrow, December 8. Though the ruling BJP party is facing two strong rivals in the form of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the odds seem to be in the saffron party’s favour. According to the exit polls, BJP is predicted to come to power again with a good mandate in the range of 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly. The exit polls further revealed that the Congress might bag seats in the range of 30-51 seats and the AAP was projected to win between three and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat Assembly polls is 92.

Gujarat Election Results 2022: Voter turnout this year vs last year

The first phase of the assembly election 2022 recorded a 63.3 per cent voter turnout, whereas the second phase saw an estimated 64.65 per cent voter turnout. In the 2017 assembly polls, the state recorded a voter turnout of 68.39 per cent. There were 1,828 candidates in the fray in the last state election. Last polls saw a tight run between BJP and Congress where the former won in 99 constituencies and secured 49.05% of votes and the latter won on 77 seats out of the 177 where the party contested.

Gujarat Election Results 2022: Key constituencies to look out for

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be contesting against INC’s Amee Yajnik at the Ghatlodia constituency, making it an important seat to watch. Jamnagar North, where India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is representing the BJP, is also one of the key constituencies. Rivaba is contesting against Congress leader Bipendrasinh Jadeja and AAP’s candidate Karsan Karmur.

The other key constituencies to keep an eye on will be Viramgam, Morbi, Gandhinagar South Surat, Porbandar, Khambhalia, Chhota Udaipur, Jalalpore, Navsari, Rajkot, Bardoli and Limbayat, among others.

Gujarat Election Results 2022: When and where to watch

The counting of votes for the state assembly election will begin on December 8 at around 8 am. The results will be announced accordingly. To track the results, you can tune in to multiple news channels or follow the result day live coverage on financialexpress.com