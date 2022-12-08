Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: The ruling BJP in Gujarat is buoyed by the exit polls results. The party is aiming for a straight seventh win in the Assembly elections of Gujarat. Elections were held in the state in two phases on December 1 and 5. Several exit polls have predicted a massive win for BJP in Gujarat. If these projections are any indication then BJP is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. With a win today, BJP will also equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal.

The electoral contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress. However, in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, it was a three-cornered contest with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. The counting of votes for the Gujarat polls 2022 will start at 8 am today.

