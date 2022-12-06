Gujarat Election Result 2022: Date, time, when and where to watch

Gujarat Election 2022 Results Dat, Counting of Votes: The stage is prepped for the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly election results 2022. The first phase of polling was held on December 1st which covered 89 seats and the second phase was conducted on Dec 5th which covered 93 seats. The throne will only belong to the political party which secures a minimum of 92 seats to form the ruling government in the state. Needless to say, the competition in Gujarat is intense and we are here to help you catch up on all the required and necessary details.

Gujarat Election result 2022: Date and time

The counting of votes will begin on Dec 8th at 8.00 am. Once the counting is done, the results will be announced in the evening accordingly.

Gujarat Election result 2022: When and where to watch

Apart from the usual news channels which will be tracking the results all day, you can also track these direct links of the Election Commission website – https://results.eci.gov.in/ , https://eci.gov.in/. You can also visit financialexpress.com for further updates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote on December 5th during the second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat. Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad at around 9.30 am for which he was also seen standing in a queue. After coming out from the polling station, the PM showed his inked finger to the crowd that was gathered outside the polling station. Modi also praised the Election Commission and congratulated them for conducting the polls in a “spectacular manner”. He thanked the voters of Gujarat and congratulated them on celebrating the festival of democracy with great enthusiasm.