Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Streaming Online: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 is set to take place on December 8th. The polling was conducted in two phases for a total of 183 seats. The main competitors in the race are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its traditional contender Congress, and of course, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With the battle so intense, all eyes are set on Gujarat. Here’s a detailed guide to prep you up for the result day.

Gujarat Election result 2022: What time does the counting of votes start?

The counting of votes will begin on December 8th at 8.00 am. Once the counting is done, the results will be announced in the evening accordingly.

Gujarat Election result 2022: Where to catch the live stream?

To track the counting of votes and the results, you can tune in to multiple news channels like ABP News, Times Now, Zee News, India Today, and Aaj Tak among others. Many news websites will also be doing a live coverage of the result day including financialexpress.com.

The first phase of polling was held on December 1st which covered 89 seats and the second phase was conducted on Dec 5th which covered 93 seats. The throne will only belong to the political party which secures a minimum of 92 seats to form the ruling government in the state. The competition in Gujarat is fierce and we are here to help you catch up on all the required details of the results.