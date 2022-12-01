Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: Fate of 788 candidates to be decided today at phase 1 voting starts at 8 AM

Gujarat Election 2022, Phase 1 voting Live: Gujarat goes to polls for the first phase of elections on Thursday in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state. Voting begins at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm on Thursday across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release.

Out of the total 4,91,35,400 registered voters in Gujarat, 2,39,76,670 are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections, who will decide the fate of 788 candidates in fray. Voting will be held across 14,382 polling stations. The election body has set up 89 ‘model polling stations’, as many stations run by differently-abled people, 89 eco-friendly polling stations and 611 run by women, and 18 polling stations to be run by youth. In the first phase, 27,978 presiding officers and 78,985 polling officers will be on duty. The BJP, Congress and AAP leaders held roadshows and addressed public rallies as part of their high-pitched campaign in the run-up to the elections.

AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Saurashtra region, while AAP state unit president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam in Surat. Among other prominent candidates in the first phase are Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who is contesting from Jamnagar (North), and BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi from different seats in Surat and five-time MLA Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar (Rural). Sitting Congress MLAs like Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana and Mohammad Javed Pirzada are among the candidates in fray in the first phase from seats in Saurashtra region.

Gujarat election 2022 phase 1 voting: Voting to begin at 8 AM. Prominent candidates in fray are Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhalia seat, Gopal Italia, Rivaba Jadeja, Harsh Sanghavi, Kantilal Amrutiya, Manoj Sorathiya, among others.

07:37 (IST) 1 Dec 2022 Gujarat Elections: Cash, drugs, liquor worth over Rs 290 cr seized Cash, drugs, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 290 crore have so far been seized in Gujarat, says Election Commission of India. The record seizures are over 10 times the recoveries made during the entire 2017 Assembly elections period. 07:23 (IST) 1 Dec 2022 Gujarat Elections: Today is an important day, says Rivaba https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1598119297385385984 07:22 (IST) 1 Dec 2022 Gujarat Elections: Election officials conducted a mock poll https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1598127217183428609 07:21 (IST) 1 Dec 2022 Gujarat Elections: BJP, Congress contesting on all seats. The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 89 seats. New player AAP had also fielded candidates in all seats. However, Surat (East) candidate withdrew his nomination on the last day, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase. Among other parties, the BSP has fielded 57 candidates, BTP 14 and CPI-M four candidates. There are 339 Independents in fray. 07:19 (IST) 1 Dec 2022 Gujarat Phase 1 elections: 89 Assembly constituencies go to polls Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases. While the first phase is on December 1, the second phase is on December 5. Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate. 07:17 (IST) 1 Dec 2022 Gujarat elections: Campaigning ended at 5 PM Tuesday Campaigning for the first phase of the elections ended on Tuesday at 5 PM. 07:13 (IST) 1 Dec 2022 Gujarat phase 1 elections: 39 political parties to contest polls Political parties in Gujarat 2022 phase 1 elections include: BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). 07:12 (IST) 1 Dec 2022 Gujarat elections: Voting to begin at 8 AM. Voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday across 14,382 polling stations. 07:03 (IST) 1 Dec 2022 Gujarat Elections 2022: Welcome to our live blog! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch here for all live updates of Gujarat phase 1 elections.