Gujarat Election 2022 Live: PM Modi to address 3 rallies today; Rahul Gandhi in Surat, Rajkot

Gujarat Election Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Gujarat on Monday, the third day of his visit to the state, for the upcoming Gujarat elections that are scheduled in December. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases – December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8, along with the results of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. PM Modi, who is currently addressing a series of ‘Vijay Sankalp Sammelans’ for the ruling BJP since Saturday, will address rallies at Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district, Jambusar in Bharuch district and Navsari city today, according to the party’s schedule.
Opposition Congress is also trying to wrest control from the BJP in the state which has seen the rule of the saffron party for 27 years. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7, will address two public rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city on Monday, according to the release by the party. This will be the Wayanad MP’s second visit to Gujarat in two-and-a-half-months and the first to campaign for the state elections. He had last visited the state on September 5, when he addressed a gathering of booth-level party workers in Ahmedabad.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a three-day visit to the state beginning November 20, will hold a roadshow in Amreli today.
On Sunday, PM Modi held a closed-door meeting in the evening with key leaders of the party, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president C R Paatil and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, at the BJP’s state headquarters ‘Shree Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, a group of people shouted slogans yesterday in support of PM Modi during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow at Halol in Panchmahals district in the evening. Responding to it, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor said that the party will one day win the hearts of those raising pro-Modi slogans.