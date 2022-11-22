Gujarat Election Live Updates: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold four rallies in Gujarat today

Gujarat Election Live: Gujarat, which is all set to see a triangular electoral contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Opposition Congress, and debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is witnessing intense election campaigning, with party heavyweights appealing to the electorate to cast their votes in favour of their respective parties. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will hold four rallies each in Gujarat on Tuesday, tweeted BJP from its official handle. Shah will hold one rally in Anand, two in Banaskantha, and in the evening, he will address a gathering in Ahmedabad. The polling for the 182-Gujarat Assembly seats will be in two phases – December 1 and 5, and counting will be on December 8.
On Monday, the state saw three rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a roadshow by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. While addressing a poll rally in Bharuch, PM Modi on Monday took a swipe at Congress saying its leaders remained oblivious to tribals for a very long time even though tribals have been living in the country since the days of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed his first election rally in Gujarat’s Surat.