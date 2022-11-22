Gujarat Election Live Updates: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold four rallies in Gujarat today

Gujarat Election Live: Gujarat, which is all set to see a triangular electoral contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Opposition Congress, and debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is witnessing intense election campaigning, with party heavyweights appealing to the electorate to cast their votes in favour of their respective parties. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will hold four rallies each in Gujarat on Tuesday, tweeted BJP from its official handle. Shah will hold one rally in Anand, two in Banaskantha, and in the evening, he will address a gathering in Ahmedabad. The polling for the 182-Gujarat Assembly seats will be in two phases – December 1 and 5, and counting will be on December 8.

Live Updates

09:16 (IST) 22 Nov 2022 Gujarat Elections: Amit Shah to hold four rallies https://twitter.com/BJP4India/status/1594714754777583622 09:16 (IST) 22 Nov 2022 Gujarat Election: JP Nadda to hold four rallies https://twitter.com/BJP4India/status/1594710979358511104