Gujarat Election: IAS officer removed as poll observer for posting pictures on Instagram, EC slams ‘publicity stunt’

An Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat has been removed as general observer for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections by the Election Commission of India for posting pictures of his assignment on photo-sharing platform Instagram, PTI reported, citing sources.

In a strongly-worded letter to the Gujarat chief electoral officer, the poll panel said that the 2011-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer shared his pictures on Instagram as a general observer and used his official position as a “publicity stunt”.

The EC also shared with the chief electoral officer pictures that were uploaded by the IAS officer, said the sources.

The ECI has taken a “very serious view” of the matter, and relived the officer immediately of his duties as a general observer, further barring him from any election duty until further orders.

Also Read: Gujarat’s three-cornered battle: A test for Modi-Shah, and a throwback from 1990

The officer was also directed to leave the constituency of which he was delegated responsibility, and he is also asked to report to his nodal officer in the parent cadre. All the facilities given to him to discharge his duties are also withdrawn, the letter read.

Meanwhile, another IAS officer has been given additional charge of the Assembly constituencies the former poll observer was looking at.

Also read| Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: THIS top leader could be CM if BJP returns to power in state

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases – December 1 and 5, and counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.