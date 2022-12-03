Gujarat Election 2022: Phase 2 voting date, time, schedule – All you need to know

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Full Schedule: Gujarat goes to polls for the second phase of Assembly elections on December 5, which will decide the fate of 833 candidates in fray. The results of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly elections will be declared on December 8. Of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly, 13 seats are reserved for SCs, 27 are reserved for STs.

A total of 93 Assembly constituencies spread across 14 districts will go to polls on December 5, which will begin at 8 AM and conclude at 5 PM. Campaigning for the second phase of elections ends today at 5 PM. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, union minister Smriti Irani, have held several rallies and roadshows in the state.

Also Read: MCD elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates, wards and constituencies

Meanwhile, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has emerged as the third player in the state, have also aggressively campaigned in the state. AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MP Sanjay Singh and Congress state leaders Alpesh Kathiriya, state Congress Chief Jagdish Thakor, and MP Shaktisinh Gohil will campaign today.

While the BJP and the AAP have nominated candidates in all 93 seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on 90 seats, and in the other three seats, it has entered into an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). A total of 285 Independent candidates are also in the fray in the upcoming polls.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray in the second phase of elections include Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, senior BJP minister Hrishikesh Patel, BJP leaders Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor; Congress leaders Sukhram Rathava and Jignesh Mavani; and AAP leaders Bharat Singh Vakhala and Bhema Bhai Choudhury.

Here’s Gujarat Election 2022: Phase 2 full schedule

Date of issue of Gazette notification: November 10

Late date for making nominations – November 17

Date for the scrutiny of nominations – November 18

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures – November 21

Date of polling – December 5

Date of counting – December 8

Date before which election to be completed – December 10

Here’s Gujarat Election 2022: Phase 2 full list of constituencies

Vav (Banaskantha) Tharad (Banaskantha) Dhanera (Banaskantha) Danta (ST) (Banaskantha) Vadgam (SC) (Banaskantha) Palanpur (Banaskantha) Deesa (Banaskantha) Deodar (Banaskantha) Kankrej (Banaskantha) Radhanpur (Patan) Chanasma (Patan) Patan (Patan) Sidhpur (Patan) Kheralu (Mahesana) Unjha (Mahesana) Visnagar (Mahesana) Becharaji (Mahesana) Kadi (SC) (Mahesana) Mahesana (Mahesana) Vijapur (Mahesana) Himatnagar (Sabarkantha) Idar (SC) (Sabarkantha) Khedbrahma (ST) (Sabarkantha) Prantij (Sabarkantha) Bhiloda (ST) (Arvalli) Modasa Arvalli (Arvalli) Bayad (Arvalli) Dahegam (Gandhinagar) Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar) Gandhinagar North (Gandhinagar) Mansa (Gandhinagar) Kalol (Gandhinagar) Viramgam (Ahmedabad) Sanand (Ahmedabad) Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad) Vejalpur (Ahmedabad) Vatva (Ahmedabad) Ellisbridge (Ahmedabad) Naranpura (Ahmedabad) Nikol (Ahmedabad) Naroda (Ahmedabad) Thakkarbapa Nagar (Ahmedabad) Bapunagar (Ahmedabad) Amraiwadi (Ahmedabad) Dariapur (Ahmedabad) Jamalpur-Khadia (Ahmedabad) Maninagar (Ahmedabad) Danilimda (SC) (Ahmedabad) Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) Asarwa (SC) (Ahmedabad) Daskroi (Ahmedabad) Dholka (Ahmedabad) Dhandhuka (Ahmedabad) Khambhat (Anand) Borsad (Anand) Anklav (Anand) Umreth (Anand) Anand (Anand) Petlad (Anand) Sojitra (Anand) Matar (Kheda) Nadiad (Kheda) Mehmedabad (Kheda) Mahudha (Kheda) Thasra (Kheda) Kapadvanj (Kheda) Balasinor (Mahisagar) Lunawada (Mahisagar) Santrampur (ST) (Mahisagar) Shehra (Panchmahals) Morva Hadaf (ST) (Panchmahals) Godhra (Panchmahals) Kalol (Panchmahals) Halol (Panchmahals) Fatepura (ST) (Dahod) Jhalod (ST) (Dahod) Limkheda (ST) (Dahod) Dahod (ST) (Dahod) Garbada (ST) (Dahod) Devgadhbaria (Dahod) Savli (Vadodara) Vaghodia (Vadodara) Dabhoi (Vadodara) Vadodara City (SC) (Vadodara) Sayajigunj (Vadodara) Akota (Vadodara) Raopura (Vadodara) Manjalpur (Vadodara) Padra (Vadodara) Karjan (Vadodara) Chhota Udaipur (ST) (Chhota Udepur) Jetpur (ST) (Chhota Udepur) Sankheda (ST) (Chhota Udepur)

In the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections covering 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of the state, on December 1, the voter turnout was recorded at 63.14 per cent, down from 66.75 per cent in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections. A total of 788 candidates were in the fray in the first phase of polls.

Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

The ruling BJP, which has been on the throne for 27 years, is striving to remain at the helm for the seventh term in a row. If the party comes to power in this election, it will equal the record of the Left Front government which won West Bengal elections for seven consecutive terms till 2011.