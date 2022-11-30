Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Full Schedule: The stage is set for polling to get underway for the first phase of Gujarat elections with an intense round of campaigning drawing to a close on November 29. Gujarat goes to polls for the first phase of elections on December 1 when voting will be held at 89 Assembly constituencies. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are being held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

A total of 788 candidates are in fray for the 89 seats across 19 districts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions where polling will take place on Thursday.

Gujarat Elections Voting date:

Polling is scheduled to be held in two phases in Gujarat. While voting for the first phase of elections will be held on December 1, polling for the second phase will be undertaken on December 5.

Campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. In the last leg of its campaigning, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) upped the ante with party heavyweights campaigning across the state holding multiple public gatherings in a day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the many top leaders who led the campaign in the state.

From the Congress party, president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also campaigned for the party in the high-octane battle.

The state, which has traditionally witnessed a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress, has a third player this time in the form of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party has positioned itself as the main contender against the BJP in the state, and Kejriwal has led a massive campaign in the entire state within five months since July.

Gujarat Elections 2022 first phase full schedule:

-Date of issue of gazette notification: November 5

-Last date for making nominations – November 14

-Date for scrutiny of nominations – November 15

-Date of polling – December 1

-Date of counting – December 8

-Date before which election shall be completed – December 10

-Last day of withdrawal of candidatures – November 17

Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 1: Full list of constituencies going to polls

Abdasa (Kachchh) Mandvi (Kachchh) Bhuj (Kachchh) Anjar (Kachchh) Gandhidham (SC) (Kachchh) Rapar (Kachchh) Dasada (SC) (Kachchh) Limbdi (Surendranagar) Wadhwan (Surendranagar) Chotila (Surendranagar) Dhrangadhra (Surendranagar) Morbi (Morbi) Tankara (Morbi) Wankaner (Morbi) Rajkot East (Rajkot) Rajkot West (Rajkot) Rajkot South (Rajkot) Rajkot Rural (SC) (Rajkot) Jasdan (Rajkot) Gondal (Rajkot) Jetpur (Rajkot) Dhoraji (Rajkot) Kalavad (SC) (Jamnagar) Jamnagar Rural (Jamnagar) Jamnagar North (Jamnagar) Jamnagar South (Jamnagar) Jamjodhpur (Jamnagar) Khambhalia (Devbhumi Dwarka) Dwarka (Devbhumi Dwarka) Porbandar (Porbandar) Kutiyana (Porbandar) Manavadar (Junagadh) Junagadh (Junagadh) Visavadar (Junagadh) Keshod (Junagadh) Mangrol (Junagadh) Somnath (Gir Somnath) Talala (Gir Somnath) Kodinar (SC) (Gir Somnath) Una (Gir Somnath) Dhari (Amreli) Amreli (Amreli) Lathi (Amreli) Savarkundla (Amreli) Rajula (Amreli) Mahuva (Bhavnagar) Talaja (Bhavnagar) Gariadhar (Bhavnagar) Palitana (Bhavnagar) Bhavnagar Rural (Bhavnagar) Bhavnagar East (Bhavnagar) Bhavnagar West (Bhavnagar) Gadhada (SC) (Botad) Botad (Botad) Nandod (ST) (Narmada) Dediapada (ST) (Narmada) Jambusar (Bharuch) Vagra (Bharuch) Jhagadia (ST) (Bharuch) Bharuch (Bharuch) Ankleshwar (Bharuch) Olpad (Surat) Mangrol (ST) (Surat) Mandvi (ST) (Surat) Kamrej (Surat) Surat East (Surat) Surat North (Surat) Varachha Road (Surat) Karanj (Surat) Limbayat (Surat) Udhna (Surat) Majura (Surat) Katargam (Surat) Surat West (Surat) Choryasi (Surat) Bardoli (SC) (Surat) Mahuva (ST) (Surat) Vyara (ST) (Tapi) Nizar (ST) (Tapi) Dangs (ST) (Dangs) Jalalpore (Navsari) Navsari (Navsari) Gandevi (ST) (Navsari) Bansda (ST) (Navsari) Dharampur (ST) (Valsad) Valsad (Valsad) Pardi (Valsad) Kaprada (ST) (Valsad) Umbergaon (ST) (Valsad)

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters are registered in the areas covered under the first phase. This includes 1,24,33,362 male, 1,15,42,811 female and 497 third gender voters. A total of 4,91,35,400 voters are registered in the state. For the first phase of elections, voting will be held at 25,434 polling booths, which will include 9,018 in urban areas and 16,416 in rural areas.

For the first phase of elections, a total of 34,324 ballot units, 34,324 control units and 38,749 VVPATs (voter-verified paper audit trail) will be used. Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 AM and will continue till 5.30 PM on Thursday. The Gujarat election results will be declared on December 8.