Gujarat Election 2022: Full List of BJP, Congress, AAP candidates and constituencies going to polls in Phase 2

Gujarat Election 2022: Gujarat goes to polls for the second phase of elections spread across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar, on December 5, the results of which will be known on December 8. A total of 833 candidates are in fray for the second phase of polls in the state, where the BJP has been ruling for the last 27 years. The main contenders in the high-octane battle are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its traditional contender Congress, and third player Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While the BJP and AAP have fielded candidates in all 93 seats which are going to polls in the second phase of polls, the Congress has nominated candidates in 90 seats, while in three seats it had entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, the NCP candidate from the Devgadh Baria assembly seat Gopsinh Lavar withdrew his nomination on the last day of withdrawal of candidature for the second phase of polls on November 21, leaving the seat empty.

Key candidates and constituencies in the second phase of elections include Ghatlodia Assembly seat from where incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikeshbhai Patel contesting from Visnagar, BJP’s Hardik Patel contesting from Viramgam, BJP leader Alpesh Thakor contesting from Gandhinagar South, Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani fighting from Viramgam, and AAP’s state vice-president Bhemabhai Chaudhary nominated from Deodar Assembly seat in Banaskantha district, among others.

Here’s the full list of Constituency District BJP, Congress, AAP candidates:

Vav (Banaskantha) – Swarpuji Thakor vs Geniben Thakor vs Dr Bhim Patel Tharad (Banaskantha) Shankarbhai Chaudhary vs Gulabsinh Rajput vs Virchandbhai Chelabhai Chavda Dhanera (Banaskantha) – Bhagwanjibhai Chaudhary Nathabhai Patel vs Suresh Devda Danta (ST) (Banaskantha) – Ladhubhai Parghi vs Kantibhai Kharadi vs MK Bombadiya Vadgam (SC) (Banaskantha) – Manibhai Vaghela vs Jignesh Mevani vs Dalpat Bhatiya Palanpur (Banaskantha) – Ankitebhai Thakar vs Mahesh Patel vs Ramesh Nabhani Deesa (Banaskantha) – Praveen Mali vs Sanjaybhai Rabari vs Dr Ramesh Patel Deodar (Banaskantha) – Keshaji Chauhan vs Shuvaji Bhuriya vs Bhemabhai Choudhary Kankrej (Banaskantha) – Kiratsingh Vaghela vs Amrut Thakor vs Mukesh Thakkar Radhanpur (Patan) – Lovingji Thakor vs Raghubhai Desai vs Lalji Thakor Chanasma (Patan) – Dilipkumar Thakor vs Dineshbhai Thakor vs Vishnubhai Patel Patan (Patan) – Rajulben Desai vs Dr Kiritkumar Patel vs Lalesh Thakkar Sidhpur (Patan) – Balvansingh Rajput vs Chandanji Thakor vs Mahendra Rajput Kheralu (Mahesana) – Sardarsinh Chaudhary vs Mukeshbhai Desai vs Dinesh Thakor Unjha (Mahesana) – Kiritbhai Patel vs Arvind Amratlal vs Urvish Patel Visnagar (Mahesana) – Rushikeshbhai Patel vs Kirit Patel vs Jayantilal M. Patel Bechraji (Mahesana) – Sukhaji Thakor vs Bhopaji Thakor vs Sagar Rabari Kadi (SC) (Mahesana) – Karshanbhai Solanki vs Pravinbhai Parmar vs HK Dabhi Mahesana (Mahesana) – Mukesh Patel vs PK Patel vs Bhagat Patel Vijapur (Mahesana) – Ramanbhai Patel vs Dr Chaursinh Chavda vs Chiragbhai Patel Himatnagar (Sabarkantha) – VD Jhala vs Kamleshkumar Patel vs Nirmalsinh Parmar Idar (SC) (Sabarkantha) – Ramanlal Vora Ramanbhai Solanki vs Jayantibhai Parnami Khedbrahma (ST) (Sabarkantha) – Ashwinbhai Kotawal vs Tushar Choudhary vs Bipin Gameti Prantij (Sabarkantha) – Gajendrasinh Parmar vs Bahecharasingh Rathod vs Alpesh Patel Bhiloda (ST) (Arvalli) – Poonamchand Baranda vs Raju Parghi vs Rupsing Bhagoda Modasa (Arvalli) – Arvalli Bhikhubhai Parmar vs Rajendrasinh Thakor vs Rajendrasinh Parmar Bayad (Arvalli) – Bhikhiben Parmar vs Mahendra Vaghela vs Chunnibhai Patel Dahegam (Gandhinagar) – Balrajsinh Chauhan vs Vakhatsingh Chauhan vs Suhag Panchal Gandhinagar North (Gandhinagar) – Ritaben Thakor vs Virendrasinh Vaghela vs Mukesh Patel Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar) – Alpesh Thakor vs Dr Himanshu Patel vs Dolat Patel Mansa (Gandhinagar) – Jayantbhai Patel vs Babusinh Thakor vs Bhaskar Patel Kalol (Gandhinagar) – Bakaji Thakor vs Baldev Thakor vs Kantiji Thakor Viramgam (Ahmedabad) – Hardik Patel vs Lakhabhai Bharwad vs Amarsinh Thakor Sanand (Ahmedabad) – Kanubhai Patel vs Ramesh Koli vs Kuldeep Vaghela Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad) – Bhupendra Patel vs Amee Yagnik vs Vijay Patel Vejalpur (Ahmedabad) – Amitbhai Thakar Rajendra Patel vs Kalpesh Patel Bholabhai Vatva (Ahmedabad) – Babu Singh Jadhav vs Balvant Gadhavi vs Bipin Patel Ellis Bridge (Ahmedabad) – Amibhai Shah vs Bhiku Dave vs Paras Shah Naranpura (Ahmedabad) – Jitendrabhai Patel vs Sonalben Patel vs Pankaj Patel Nikol (Ahmedabad) – Jagdishbhai Vishvakarma vs Ranjit Barad vs Ashok Gajera Naroda (Ahmedabad) Dr Payalben Kukrani vs Meghraj Dodwani (NCP) vs Omprakash Tiwari Thakkarbapa Nagar (Ahmedabad) – Kanchanben Rabadiya vs Vijaykumar Brahmabhatt vs Sanjay Mori Bapunagar (Ahmedabad) – Dineshsinh Kushwah Himmatsinh Patel vs Rajeshbhai Dixit Amraiwadi (Ahmedabad) – Dr Hansmukhbhai Patel vs Dharmendra Patel vs Vinay Gupta Dariapur (Ahmedabad) – Kaushikbhai Jain vs Gyasuddin Shaikh vs Taj Qureshi Jamalpur-Khadia (Ahmedabad) – Bhushanbhai Bhatt vs Imran Khedawala vs Harun Nagori Maninagar (Ahmedabad) – Amulbhai Bhatt vs CM Rajput vs Vipulbhai Patel Danilimada (SC) (Ahmedabad) – Nareshkumar Vyas vs Shailesh Parmar vs Dinesh Kapadia Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) – Dr Harshadbhai Patel vs Dinesh Mahida vs Jasvant Thakor Asarwa (SC) (Ahmedabad) – Darshnaben Vaghela vs Vipul Parmar vs JJ Mevada Daskroi (Ahmedabad) – Babubhai Patel vs Umedi Zala vs Kiram Patel Dholka (Ahmedabad) – Kiritsinh Dabhi vs Ashwin Rathod vs Jattuba Gol Dhandhuka (Ahmedabad) – Kalubhai Dabhi vs Harpal Chudasma vs Captain Chandubhai Bamroliya Khambat (Anand) – Maheshbhai Raval vs Chirag Patel vs Arun Gohil Borsad (Anand) – Ramanbhai Solanki vs Rakendrasinh Parmar vs Manish Patel Anklav (Anand) – Gulabsinh Padhiyar vs Amit Chavda vs Gajendra Singh Umreth (Anand) – Govindbhai Parmar vs Jayantbhai Ramanbhai Patel (NCP) vs Amrishbhai Patel Anand (Anand) – Yogeshbhai Patel vs Kanti Sodhaparmar vs Girish Shandilya Petlad (Anand) – Kamlesh Patel vs Dr Prakash Parmar vs Arjun Bharwad Sojitra (Anand) – Vipulbhai Patel vs Punambhai Parmar vs Manubhai Thakor Matar (Kheda) – Kalpeshbhai Parmar Sanjaybhai Patel vs Lalji Parmar Nadiad (Kheda) – Pankajbhai Desai Dhruval Patel vs Harshad Baghela Mehmedabad (Kheda) – Arjunsinh Chauhan Juvansinh Gadabhai vs Pramodbhai Chauhan Mahudha (Kheda) – Sanjaysinh Mahida Indersinh Parmar vs Ravjibhai Somabhai Vaghela Thasra (Kheda) – Yogendrasinh Parmar Kantibhai Parmar vs Natwarsinh Rathod Kapadvanj (Kheda) – Rajeshkumar Zala Kantibhai Dabhi vs Manubhai Patel Balasinor (Mahisagar) – Mansinh Chauhan Ajitsinh Chauhan vs Udeysinh Chauhan Lunawada (Mahisagar) – Jigneshkumar Sevak Gulab Singh vs Natwarsinh Solanki Santrampur (ST) (Mahisagar) – Kuberbhai Dindor Gendalbhai Damor vs Parvat Vagodia Fauji Shehra (Panchmahals) – Jethabhai Ahir vs Khatubhai Pagi vs Takhatsinh Solanki Morva Hadaf (ST) (Panchmahals) – Nimishaben Suthar vs Snehlataben Khant vs Banabhai Damor Godhra (Panchmahals) – Chandrasinh Raulji vs Rashmitaben Chauhan vs Rajesh Patel Raju Kalol (Panchmahals) – Fatehsinh Chauhan vs Prabhat Singh vs Dinesh Baria Halol (Panchmahals) – Jaydrathsinhi Parmar vs Anishbhai Bariya vs Bharat Rathva Fatepura (ST) (Dahod) -Rameshbhai Katariya vs Raghu Machar vs Govind Parmar Jhalod (ST) (Dahod) – Mahesh Bhuriya vs Dr Mitesh Garasiya vs Anil Garasiya Limkheda (ST) (Dahod) – Shaileshbhai Bhabhor vs Ramesh Gondaliya vs Naresh Punabhai Bariya Dahod (ST) (Dahod) – Kanaiyalal Kishori vs Harshadbhai Ninama vs Dinesh Muniya Garbada (ST) (Dahod) – Mahendrabhai Bhabhor vs Chandrikaben Baraiya vs Shaileshbhai Kanubhai Bhabhor Devgadh Baria (Dahod) – Bachubhai Khabad vs Bharat Vakhala Savli (Vadodara) – Ketanbhai Inamdar vs Kuldeepsinh Raulji vs Vijay Chavda Vaghodia (Vadodara) Ashwinbhai Patel vs Satyajitsinh Gaekwad vs Gautam Rajput Dabhoi (Vadodara) Shaileshbhai Mehta vs Balkishan Patel vs Ajitbhai Parshotamdas Thakor Vadodara City (SC) (Vadodara) – Manishaben vs Vakil Gunvantrai Parmar vs Jigar Solanki Sayajiganj (Vadodara) – Keyur Rokadiya vs Amee Ravat vs Swejal Vyas Akota (Vadodara) Chaitanya Desai vs Rutvik Joshi vs Shashank Khare Raopura (Vadodara) – Balkrishna Shukla vs Sanjay Patel vs Hiren Shirke Manjalpur (Vadodara) – Yogesh Patel vs Tashvin Singh vs Vinay Chavan Padra (Vadodara) Chaitanyasinh Zala vs Jashpalsinh Padhiyar vs Sandeep Singh Raj Karjan (Vadodara) Akshaykumar Patel vs Pritesh Patel vs Paresh Patel Chhota Udaipur (ST) (Chhota Udepur) Rajendrasinh Rathva vs Sangramsinh Rathwa vs Arjun Rathva Jetpur (ST) (Chhota Udepur) Jayantibhai Rathwa vs Sukhrambhai Rathwa vs Radhika Amarsinh Rathva Sankheda (ST) (Chhota Udepur) Abesingh Tadvi vs Dhirubhai Chunilal vs Ranjan Tadvi

The first phase of Gujarat elections covering 89 Assembly constituencies across 19 districts was held on December 1, in which 788 candidates were in fray. The voter turnout in the first phase was recorded at 63.14 per cent, down from 66.75 per cent in the 2017 Gujarat elections. In the last elections, in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the ruling BJP secured 99 seats, Congress 77 seats and Others won six seats.