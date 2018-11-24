Gujarat Dalits ask VHP to appoint at least one priest from community if Ram temple is built in Ayodhya

The Dalit community of Danilimda area near Ahmedabad city of Gujarat has urged the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to appoint at least one Dalit priest if the Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya, reported Indian Express.

The Dalit community of Danilimda area near Ahmedabad city of Gujarat has urged the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to appoint at least one Dalit priest if the Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya, reported Indian Express. The demand to pass a resolution about it was raised in a meeting organised by Ahmedabad’s VHP president Jeetu Solanki on November 21. Over 100 people from organisations like Bajrang Dal, RSS, BJP and VHP, attended the meeting.

The VHP has taken up an agenda to hold meetings across the country to press the Parliament to pass a legislation on building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A ‘virat dharman’ sabha will be organised in Amraiwadi on December 9 by the VHP, following which there will be coordination meetings arranged by both VHP and RSS, with all its sister-organisations including BJP and Bajrang Dal.

An Ahmedabad BJP leader, Hasmukh Sokhadia, who also belong to the Dalit family attended the meeting on November 21. He told Indian Express, “Almost a 100 people including me attended the meeting which was called by Jeetu Solanki. A demand was put before the VHP to bring in at least one priest from the Dalit community in Ram Mandir (if and when it is built). If we want harmony to be maintained.” He added that VHP president Jeetu Solanki, who is also a Dalit, noted their demands, while the other leaders from RSS did not respond.

The Dalits in the meeting also raised an issue that the advertisements of the virat dharma sabha to be organised on December 9, did not have the name of a single Dalit priest. A member of the community, who is also in BJP informed that “a number of priests have been named in the advertising pamphlet, but none of them was Dalit. We demand inclusion of the names of some Dalit priests in the pamphlet.”

Jeetu Solanki has also confirmed the demands and said that he has conveyed them to his higher-ups telephonically. However, he also added that, “Dalits are a part of the Hindu community. But I think the demand is not proper as priests do not belong to any particular community.” Solanki also added that he will bring up this issue before the leaders when he is going to meet them on November 26, and ask them about what to do.

