Gujarat COVID-19: CM Vijay Rupani says barring six cities, normalcy back in most parts of state

Coronavirus in Gujarat: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that most parts of the state have returned to normalcy during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Participating in the video conference on Monday, Rupani apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest coronavirus situation in Gujarat and steps taken by his government to contain its spread. Rupani said that except six municipal corporations, most parts of the state had returned to normalcy.

“156 cities, two municipal corporation areas and almost all the villages have returned to normalcy during the ongoing lockdown,” he told the PM, according to a senior official.

CM Rupani also told PM Modi that industries, businesses, agriculture activities were going on in full swing except in six cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar have been under a severe lockdown till May 15 and May 17, respectively. Only shops selling milk and medicines allowed to operate. Central teams have also visited Ahmedabad and Surat which have the highest number of cases in the state and suggested measures to the government to contain the virus.

Rupani also assured the Prime Minister that surveillance was going on in full swing and super spreaders were being identified.

On extension of lockdown, CM Rupani said that the state government will follow whatever the Centre instructs to do. The PM-CMs meeting was called to discuss ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy as the third phase of lockdown comes to end on May 17.

Rupani also held discussions with the PM about the future strategy to contain the viral infection and also start industrial activities. During a similar PM-CMs meeting held in end-April, Rupani had said his government will follow whatever the Centre decides on fighting COVID-19.

Gujarat has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra. According to the Health Ministry data, the highest number of 23,401 confirmed cases is from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat (8,541), Tamil Nadu (8,002), Delhi (7,233), Rajasthan (3,988), Madhya Pradesh (3,785) and Uttar Pradesh (3,573). Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 868, followed by Gujarat (513).