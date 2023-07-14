scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Gujarat couple arrested at Mumbai airport for travelling on fake Portugal passports 

The Sahar Police on Wednesday arrested the couple at the Mumbai airport when they tried to fly to London using the fake passports.

Written by India News Desk
Mumbai Airport| Gujarat
Visuals from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. (Source- The Indian Express)

A Gujarat-based couple was arrested for allegedly procuring fraudulent Portugal passports through an agent and using them to travel between India and London between 2018 and 2023.

The Sahar Police on Wednesday arrested the couple at the Mumbai airport when they tried to fly to London using the fake passports.

The couple, identified as Maldebhai Keshavbhai Madhowadiya (28) and Hiral Maldebhai Madhowadiya (30) were expected to board flight EY-203 to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday. From Abu Dhabi, they were to take flight EY-45 to Dublin (Ireland), the police said.

Also Read

The couple, who identified themselves as Portugal nationals Mohsin Abdul Kadir Saleman and Aloyish Angela Fernandes, presented their passport, Portuguese citizenship card, etc at the immigration checking counter.

Further probe revealed that the two are originally from Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district and had travelled to London on Indian passports in 2018 and started working in Leicester, UK, reported The Indian Express.

There with the help of a Gujarati agent, the two went to Lisbon in Portugal and then managed to get Portuguese passports. Using Portuguese passports, they travelled to London and twice travelled to India, the police said.

“On June 2, they had again come to India using a Portugal passport and were again trying to travel back to London on July 12, when they were caught and handed over to the police,” a police officer said.

Police have booked the couple under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 466 (forgery of record of Court or of public register, etc), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

More Stories on
Gujarat

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 18:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS