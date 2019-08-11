Gujarat cop carries two kids on shoulders to safety in flood-hit Gujarat, earns CM’s praise

The video was shared wildly after news agency ANI has uploaded a 30-second clip of Jadega walking through the flood water with the two children on his shoulders. (ANI image)

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani praised police constable Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja for his hard work, determination and in executing duties during the floods in the state. A video of Jadeja went viral on social media where the police constable is seen carrying two kids on his shoulders for more than 1.5 km in flooded waters. The incident occured in Morbi district’s Kalyanpur village, about 200 km from state capital Ahmedabad.

The video was shared wildly after news agency ANI has uploaded a 30-second clip of Jadega walking through the flood waters with the two children on his shoulders.

In a tweet, Gujarat Chief Minister said, “A man in uniform on duty…!! Police constable Shri Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja is one of the many examples of Hard work, Determination and Dedication of Government official, executing duties in the adverse situation. Do appreciate their commitment.”

A man in uniform on duty…!! Police constable Shri Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja is one of the many examples of Hard work , Determination and Dedication of Government official, executing duties in the adverse situation. Do appreciate their commitment… pic.twitter.com/ksGIe0xDFk — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 10, 2019

Gujarat has been experiencing heavy rains since last week. Normal life has come to a halt in Vadodara after the bursting of Vishwamitri river banks. The death toll in the state due to rain-related incidents has risen to 19 so far. Till Saturday morning, Gujarat witnessed 77.80 per cent of annual average rainfall, with south Gujarat receiving 98.31 per cent rainfall.

The state administration has put Rajkot district under high alert after water from Aji, Nyari and other dams were released. Two teams each from the army and NDRF have been kept on stand-by. About 1,425 people were moved to safer places in rural areas. In Rajkot city, more than 1,200 people were shifted.

The chief minister also held a review meeting on Saturday to take stock of the situation. “Seventeen dams are overflowing. Last year, by the end of monsoon, dams had only 56 per cent water. This year there is 60 per cent water stock in dams already,” said Rupani, reports PTI.