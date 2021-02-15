Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to be kept under observation for 24 hours, say officials

Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara

The test reports of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who had fainted during a rally in Vadodara, are normal, but he would be kept under observation in a hospital here for 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted in a hospital. “Rupaniji fainted due to tiredness and dehydration. We have done a thorough checkup and all his tests are normal,” Dr R K Patel from the U N Mehta Hospital, where the chief minister is admitted, told reporters.

State Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said though Rupani is fine, he would be kept under observation for 24 hours.

On Sunday,Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about Rupani’s health over phone, a statement issued by the Chief

Minister’s Office said. Modi told Rupani to get himself thoroughly checked and to take proper rest, it said.

This was Rupani’s third political rally during the day in Vadodara. Elections to six municipal corporations, including Vadodara, will be held on February 21, while those for various other municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be

held on February 28.