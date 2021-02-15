  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for COVID-19

February 15, 2021 1:05 PM

This comes just a day after he collapsed on stage during an election speech in vadodara. He was immediately flown in a helicopter from Vadodara to Ahmedabad and admitted in UN Mehta Hospital.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just a day after he collapsed on stage during an election speech in vadodara. He was immediately flown in a helicopter from Vadodara to Ahmedabad and admitted in UN Mehta Hospital.

After the incident, BJP general secretary Sunil Solanki said that the chief minister was tired but he had not complained of any uneasiness. However, BJP state president CR Paatil said that Rupani had a fever for a few days.

Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave said that the chief minister was addressing election meetings one after another and that may be the reason he collapsed. “His blood pressure has possibly gone down due to tiredness and stress,” Dave said in the statement.

Earlier today, officials informed that the test reports of Rupani were normal, but he would be kept under observation in a hospital here for 24 hours.

“Rupaniji fainted due to tiredness and dehydration. We have done a thorough checkup and all his tests are normal,” Dr R K Patel from the U N Mehta Hospital said.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said Rupani was fine but he would be kept under observation for 24 hours.

 

