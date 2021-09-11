Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns; thanks PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

Notably, Rupani had completed five years as Gujarat chief minister on August 7 this year.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has resigned today. He submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat. Speaking to the media after the resignation, Rupani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve as the chief minister of Gujarat.

Rupani said that he is ready to take any responsibility given by the party leadership. Reacting to the reasons behind his resignation, Rupani said that change of guard is a natural phenomenon in the saffron party. Rupani added that he will continue to work under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda.

According to reports, Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, state minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, MoS Pradipsinh Jadeja, Gujarat BJP incharge Bhupendra Yadav and other party leaders were present when Rupani submitted his resignation to the governor.

While the name of the new chief minister has not been announced yet, names of CR Patil, Nitin Patel, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala are doing rounds for the state’s top post.

Notably, Rupani had completed five years as Gujarat chief minister on August 7 this year.

Rupani’s resignations comes ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections due next year. The BJP had performed well in the recently held municipal elections in the state.

With his resignation, Vijay Rupani has become the third BJP chief minister in the country to resign from the post. Earlier, BS Yediyurappa had resigned as Karnataka CM, and Tirath Singh Rawat as well as Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM within a span of four months.