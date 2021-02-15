Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints on stage during election speech in Vadodara

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani fainted on stage during an election gathering in Vadodara on Sunday. He was there in Vadodara to address a gathering ahead of municipal elections in Nizampura. During the speech, the chief minister collapsed and was attended by the security personnel and other leaders who were on the stage with him. Rupani was immediately flown in a helicopter from Vadodara to Ahmedabad and admitted in UN Mehta Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to enquire about Rupani’s health, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Vadodara BJP general secretary Sunil Solanki said that the chief minister was tired but he had not complained of any uneasiness. The CM, Solanki said, had stabilised and was conscious when he left with the medical team to Ahmedabad from Vadodara airport.

BJP state president CR Paatil said that Rupani had been running a fever. “We had requested him to skip the campaign and take rest but he is such a committed leader that he continued to address gatherings. The stress must have taken a toll on his health,” he said.

Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave said the chief minister was addressing election meetings one after another. “His blood pressure has possibly gone down due to tiredness and stress,” Dave said in the statement.

Speaking to reporters, BJP’s Bharat Danger said that the chief minister collapsed while addressing the public meeting in Nizampura area. He said Rupani’s security guards caught hold of him when he fell on stage. “Rupani was unwell for the last two days, but instead of cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagar on Saturday and in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to continue,” Danger said.

This was the chief minister’s third political rally during the day in Vadodara.

Elections to six municipal corporations including Vadodara will be held on February 21, while those for municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.