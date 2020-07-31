Gujarat cadre IAS office Hardik Satishchandra Shah appointed Private Secretary to PM Modi

Hardik Satishchandra Shah is a 2010 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. He has been appointed as the Private Secretary to PM Narendra Modi.
IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah has been appointed the Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday.
Shah, a 2010-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
- 'TDP MPs joining BJP justified, but...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot counters 'BSP-Congress merger unconstitutional' argument
- Ram Mandir bhumi pujan not required amid COVID pandemic: Raj Thackeray
- 'Violence, corruption and goondaism part of governance': WB Governor compares Mamata Banerjee with autocracy of 'Hirak Rajar Deshe'
He has been appointed as the PS to the prime minister on co-terminus basis, the order said.
Before moving to the PMO last year, he worked as the PS to Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.