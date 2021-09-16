Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Check full list of ministers and their portfolios in CM Bupendra Singh Patel’s new cabinet

Gujarat Cabinet Full List: There are 10 cabinet ministers and 14 Minister of State.

Full list of Ministers and their portfolios in Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today inducted his new council of ministers. The new ministers were administered oath by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. Patel (59), a first-time MLA from Ahmedabad, took over as the new Gujarat chief minister on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani on Saturday. Patel has inducted 24 ministers in his cabinet including two women. In an unprecedented move, no ministers in the previous cabinet have been retained and an all-new cabinet was sworn in today.

While there are 10 Cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state have been inducted into the council of ministers taking the total to 25 including the chief minister.

Check full list of ministers below:

Gujarat: Cabinet Ministers (**portfolios to be updated soon)

Rajendra Trivedi

Jitendra Vaghani

Rishikesh Patel

Purneshkumar Ishwarlal Modi

Raghavji Patel

Arjunsinh Chauhan

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai

Kiritsinh Rana

Naresh Patel

Pradip Parmar

Gujarat: Ministers of State

Harsh Sanghavi

Jagdish Ishwarbhai

Brijesh Merja

Jitu Chaudhary

Manisha Vakil

Mukesh Patel

Nimishaben Suthar

Arvindbhai Gordhanbhai Raiyani

Kuber Dindor

Kirti Singh Vaghela

Gajenddra Singh Parmar

Raghavbhai Makwana

Vinod Moradiya

Devabhai Malav

Nimaben Bhaveshbhai Acharya has been made Gujarat Assembly Speaker after Rajendra Trivedi resigned from the post and was inducted into the new cabinet.