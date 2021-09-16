Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Check full list of ministers and their portfolios in CM Bupendra Singh Patel’s new cabinet

Bhupendra Patel's New Cabinet, Full List of Gujarat Ministers and their Portfolios: The new cabinet in Gujarat has all new faces with many MLAs who became ministers for the first time.
Full list of Ministers and their portfolios in Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today inducted his new council of ministers. The new ministers were administered oath by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. Patel (59), a first-time MLA from Ahmedabad, took over as the new Gujarat chief minister on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani on Saturday. Patel has inducted 24 ministers in his cabinet including two women. In an unprecedented move, no ministers in the previous cabinet have been retained and an all-new cabinet was sworn in today.
While there are 10 Cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state have been inducted into the council of ministers taking the total to 25 including the chief minister.
Check full list of ministers below:
Gujarat: Cabinet Ministers (**portfolios to be updated soon)
Rajendra Trivedi
Jitendra Vaghani
Rishikesh Patel
Purneshkumar Ishwarlal Modi
Raghavji Patel
Arjunsinh Chauhan
Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai
Kiritsinh Rana
Naresh Patel
Pradip Parmar
Gujarat: Ministers of State
Harsh Sanghavi
Jagdish Ishwarbhai
Brijesh Merja
Jitu Chaudhary
Manisha Vakil
Mukesh Patel
Nimishaben Suthar
Arvindbhai Gordhanbhai Raiyani
Kuber Dindor
Kirti Singh Vaghela
Gajenddra Singh Parmar
Raghavbhai Makwana
Vinod Moradiya
Devabhai Malav
Nimaben Bhaveshbhai Acharya has been made Gujarat Assembly Speaker after Rajendra Trivedi resigned from the post and was inducted into the new cabinet.
