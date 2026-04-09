The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava, has sparked controversy by publicly criticising his own party’s stringent candidate selection rules for the upcoming Gujarat local body elections. Speaking on Wednesday (April 8) during a party workers’ meeting in Bharuch, Vasava warned that these ‘strict’ criteria risk alienating loyal workers and could ultimately backfire on the BJP’s prospects.

Party workers demoralised by rigid rules

BJP MP Vasava highlighted the deep frustration among grassroots BJP workers, whom he described as “demoralised.” He pointed out that the party’s guidelines exclude candidates over 60 years old, those with relatives already in the party, and individuals completing their third term. “We are not afraid of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or Congress, but we fear these rules laid down by state BJP higher-ups will damage the party,” Vasava told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting.

He emphasised the irony and said that such restrictions don’t apply to parliamentary elections, yet they’re enforced for local polls. “Party workers have poured their blood and sweat for the BJP. Now, when it’s time to reward them with leadership roles, they’re denied tickets,” Vasava said. This has left veterans feeling sidelined, especially as the party pushes for fresh faces in the elections.

Calls for flexible selections ahead of Gujarat by-polls

The veteran BJP leader urged a more flexible approach. “The BJP is a disciplined party, so workers can’t openly voice their concerns to leaders. But they confide in me personally, sharing their unhappiness with these new rules,” he revealed. Vasava personally believes local body selections shouldn’t be so rigid, advocating for leniency to maintain morale.

He cautioned that introducing newcomers to certain seats could further demoralize seasoned workers who toiled during past campaigns. “Old workers who built the party’s base there will feel betrayed,” Vasava observed, predicting potential fallout in voter turnout and enthusiasm.

The state BJP has defended the criteria as a way to inject new energy and prevent dynasty politics, but Vasava’s comments suggest it might erode the very loyalty that has fuelled the party’s successes. Vasava’s intervention comes at a crucial time, with opposition parties like AAP and Congress gearing up to challenge BJP’s stronghold in urban and rural local bodies.

If unaddressed, the unrest could weaken cadre motivation, making the polls a tougher battle than anticipated. Party insiders note that while discipline is a BJP hallmark, balancing renewal with rewarding loyalty will be crucial to avoiding a self-inflicted setback.