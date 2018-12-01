Gujarat businessman dismantles Mercedes car, chooses humanity over money

Tailor, who is a leading fish exporter in the state, was on his way to the temple with his family when they heard a cat meow. (Representative image: Reuters)

A businessman in the state of Gujarat recently dismantled his Mercedes car and proved that humanity is still prevalent in society. A Surat-based businessman, Jayeshbhai Tailor, along with his family was at the US consulate at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 30. The family was visiting BKC for their daughter interview after which they planned to visit the Siddhivinayak temple in the city. Tailor, who is a leading fish exporter in the state, was on his way to the temple with his family when they heard a cat meow. Their pet dog who was accompanying them in the car, was the first one to hear the cat. As they rolled down their windows, the intensity of the cat’s meows increased.

Jayeshbhai Tailor, according to the report while talking about the incident said that as soon as their heard cat’s meows, they stopped the car and the driver stepped out to check if the cat was stuck somewhere under the vehicle. While the cat was not under the car, Tailor himself found the kitten near the engine. Tailor then insisted on cancelling his trip in order to save the car first.

As soon as they saw the kitten, the family called the police for help, but nothing could have been done as they were unable to spot it. Locals in the area also rushed to the spot in order to help. However, no one was able to help the poor animal. It was then the Tailors decided to take their car to the Mercedes Benz service centre.

Even at the service centre, no one was able to fully spot the cat either. They even tried to bang the car so that they could hear it, but the kitten remained silent which made the rescue process even more difficult. It was then that Tailor asked the service centre mechanics to dismantle the car’s engine in order to locate and save the poor creature. It took 6 hours for them to finally spot and rescue the kitten who has slipped inside the engine.

Once, the Tailor family rescued the kitten, they took it to an animal shelter and only after that, they decided to visit the Siddhivinayak temple.