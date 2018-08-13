Gujarat BJP to launch enrolment drive from August 15

The BJP had won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections but it managed to win only 99 out of 182 Assembly seats in the state polls in 2017. (PTI)

The Gujarat BJP will launch an enrolment drive from Independence Day to boost its cadre strength with the party stating that it undertook such drives once every three years. State BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said that BJP Gujarat unit chief Jitu Vaghani will launch the drive in his home district of Bhavnagar, while other leaders will start the enrolment process in different parts of the state. The drive would continue till August 21 and people could join the party by giving a missed call on a designated number, Pandya informed.

