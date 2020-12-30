  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat: BJP MP Mansukh Bhai Vasava makes a U-turn, withdraws resignation day after quitting party

December 30, 2020 4:21 PM

Mansukh Bhai Vasava had even said that he would resign from the Lok Sabha after meeting the Speaker during the Budget session.

Mansukh Bhai VasavaMansukh Bhai Vasava said he will continue to serve as an MP.

In a strange turn of events, former Union minister and sitting MP from Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, Mansukh Bhai Vasava, on Wednesday announced that he is withdrawing his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vasava said that he has decided not to quit the party after having a discussion with senior party leaders.

He made this announcement just a day after sending his resignation to the party’s state president CR Paatil. The six-time MP had even said that he would resign from the Lok Sabha after meeting the Speaker during the Budget session.

The 56-year-old BJP leader met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar today morning. After meeting Rupani, he told reporters that senior party leaders promised him free treatment for his back and neck pain if he continues to be a Member of Parliament. “This won’t be possible if I resign from the membership of the Lok Sabha. I have been asked to take rest and party leaders said that a system will be put in place wherein local BJP workers will work on my behalf,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Vasava said that he had decided to quit the party as an MP only because of health issues. “I have discussed these things with the chief minister today. He has assured me all kinds of support, following which I have decided to change my decision. I am withdrawing my resignation and will continue to serve my people as an MP,” Vasava said.

Emphasizing that he was not upset with the ruling BJP government over issues related to tribals of Narmada district, Vasava said that the state as well as central government’s are putting in all efforts in resolving issues related to the Eco-Sensitive Zone. “I have a firm belief that tribals benefitted more under the BJP government than any previous governments.”

