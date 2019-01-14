Gujarat becomes first state to implement 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 7:31 AM

The government introduced the 10 per cent quota in the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament. The opposition leaders called it a political gimmick but passed the bill in both Houses.

Gujarat quota, 10 per cent quota in Gujarat, 10 per cent quota EWS, Gujarat reservations, reservations in Gujarat, general quota, reservations for quotaThe government introduced the 10 per cent quota in the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo: twitter.com/vijayrupanibjp).

Gujarat has become the first state to implement newly-introduced 10 per cent reservations in government jobs and higher education for the economically weaker sections in the general category. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday announced that his government has decided to implement the reservation from January 14 (Monday).

In a tweet put out on Sunday, he said: “Happy to state that the Government Of Gujarat has decided to implement 10% EWS reservation benefits from 14th January 2019. It will be implemented in all ongoing recruitment process too wherein there is the only Advertisement published but the first stage of examination is yet to held.”

Later, Gujarat Public Service Commission Chairman Dinesh Dasa said that the Commission would procrastinate all the preliminary exams to be held on January 20, 2019, and thereafter in the wake of implementation of EWS reservation.

EXCLUSIVE: No serious legal challenge to Modi’s 10% quota decision, says former CJI KG Balakrishnan

The decision comes just a day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent the Constitutional amendment to provide the 10 per cent reservations.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Gujarat government said that new quota will also be implemented in admissions and jobs which were advertised before January 14 but for which the actual recruitment process has not started.

In such cases, a fresh announcement about the admission process or jobs will have to be made. However, if the recruitment or admission process — tests or interviews — has started before January 14, the new reservation would not apply, the statement said.

The government introduced the 10 per cent quota in the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament. The opposition leaders called it a political gimmick but passed the bill in both Houses.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that this was a move towards social justice. He further said that thousands of seats will be there in higher education institutions under the new category from the next academic session.

