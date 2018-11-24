Gujarat ATS nabs man for smuggling fake notes from Bangladesh

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 6:19 AM

Jyush Sheikh was wanted in a case of seizure of high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1.61 lakh in May 2016 in Bhuj town of Gujarat.

Jyush Sheikh was nabbed Thursday from Mumbai by an ATS team on a tip-off about his presence in the metropolis, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said in a statement. (Representational photo)

Gujarat ATS said Friday it has arrested a person allegedly involved in bringing fake currency notes into India from Bangladesh through Malda in West Bengal.

Jyush Sheikh was nabbed Thursday from Mumbai by an ATS team on a tip-off about his presence in the metropolis, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said in a statement here.

Jyush Sheikh was wanted in a case of seizure of high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1.61 lakh in May 2016 in Bhuj town of Gujarat, it said.

“On getting information that he is still active in FICN racket and is coming to Mumbai, a team of ATS went to that city and arrested him,” the statement said.

“His primary interrogation has revealed that he is a resident of Malda district in West Bengal. He was smuggling FICN from Bangladesh to India through Malda route,” it said.

He has been handed over to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Gujarat police in Bhuj, the statement said.

On May 27, 2016, the SOG Bhuj had arrested four people with fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.61 lakh, which they were allegedly trying to circulate in Bhuj in Kutch district.

The arrested people were identified by the police as Siraj Sheikh, Rehana Khatun, Sakia Khatun and Rustam Sheikh.

Their interrogation had revealed that Jyush Sheikh was the supplier of counterfeit notes.

