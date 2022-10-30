Gujarat: 60 killed as bridge collapses in Morbi, says Minister; PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for deceased

At least 60 persons were killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, Gujarat minister Brijesh Merja said. There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm, PTI reported officials as saying.

Merja confirmed that out of all the deceased, the number of women and children is higher. According to PTI, eyewitnesses also said that there were several women, children and others on the hanging bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

“PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO said in a series of tweets.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26.

A fire department official said that boats were being used to rescue people from the river.

“We are carrying out rescue work using boats. There are around 40-50 people in the river,” the official said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said he was saddened by the tragedy.

“Relief and rescue operations by the administration are going on. The administration has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, spoke to CM Patel and officials regarding the mishap.

“He (PM Modi) has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected,” the PMO said.

(With Agency Inputs)