Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: THIS top leader could be CM if BJP returns to power in state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, predicting a landslide win for BJP in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, told CNN-News18 that incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will continue on the post if BJP is voted back to power. Patel was sworn in as the CM last year after Vijay Rupani resigned from the position. Patel had contested the assembly elections for the first time in 2017 from the Ghatlodia constituency.

Shah predicted the incumbent party to storm back into power with an even bigger mandate than last time. The BJP had secured 99 seats in the 182-member Legislative Assembly in 2017.

Shah also predicted the return of the Narendra Modi government in 2024 for the third consecutive term. Speaking to News18, Shah said, “In 2014, the National Democratic Alliance had got a two-third majority, in 2019, the BJP had got a two-third majority alone, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we will get a stronger mandate than last time.” Shah further said that the party is looking to make inroads in the South, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana and stated that the party is slated to do well in Odisha and Bengal for the 2024 general elections.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party declared Isudan Gadhvi as their chief ministerial face from the state after holding a ‘public survey.’ The Congress is yet to declare any chief ministerial candidate. The voting for the Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8.