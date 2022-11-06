Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases tenth list of candidates for state polls; 139 candidates announced by party so far

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its tenth list of candidates on Saturday comprising the names of the 21 candidates. The elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases, December 1 and 5, and counting of votes will take place on December 8.

In the latest list, the party has fielded Rajeshbhai Dixit from Bapunagar and Jattuba Gol from Dholka. From Dhari, the party has fielded Kantibhai Satasiya, and Ashok Joliya from Mahuva (Amreli).

From Sojitra constituency, Manubhai Thakor has been nominated, while Jaydeepsinh Chauhan has been fielded from Padra. From the Ankleshwar seat, Ankur Patel has been nominated, and Moxesh Sanghvi from Surat West.

With the latest list, the names of AAP candidates announced so far stands at 139.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that Isudan Gadhvi will be the party’s chief ministerial face. The decision was taken after 73 per cent votes were received for the 40-year-old former journalist in a crowdsourcing campaign, whereby people of Gujarat were asked to send their choice on who they want as their next Chief Minister, Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief has been aggressively campaigning in the state, and has been anchoring his party’s campaign around a slew of sops, including free electricity, better education, healthcare facilities, among others.