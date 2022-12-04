Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Phase 2 voting tomorrow, 93 Assembly seats up for grabs

Gujarat Election 2022, Phase 2 Voting Tomorrow: The second phase of Gujarat elections will be held on Monday, December 5 for the remaining 93 Assembly constituencies, for which 833 candidates are in the fray. The 93 assembly segments are spread across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat, and include prestigious Assembly constituencies – Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar. The results for the high-stakes battle, which will see an electoral contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and third player AAP, will be announced on December 8, along with the results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Polling for the second phase will begin at 8 AM and conclude at 5 PM on Monday.

A total of 2.54 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, and polling will be held at 26,409 booths for the second phase of polls. Nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used. The Election Commission will deploy 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers in 14 districts to conduct the polls.

The high-voltage campaigning for the second phase of elections ended on Saturday evening, which witnessed candidates and political parties making an all-out effort to appeal to voters. In the last leg of the campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a whirlwind campaign on December 1 and 2, including roadshows in Ahmedabad.

Among the hot seats that go to polls for the second phase of elections include the Ghatlodia seat, from where incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be contesting, Viramgam seat where BJP has fielded Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Gandhinanagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is contesting as a BJP candidate, SC-reserved Vadgam Assembly segment sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani is contesting on a Congress ticket, among others.

For the second phase polls, the last date for making nominations was November 17, and last date for withdrawal was 21 November. The term of the 182-Gujarat Assembly ends on 18 February 2023.

The first phase of elections for 89 Assembly segments across Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat was held on December 1, with the voter turnout recorded at 63.31 per cent. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP could win only 99 seats, while the Congress improved its tally winning 77 seats in the 182-member House. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power for 27 years, is seeking a seventh straight term in the state.