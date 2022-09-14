Gujarat: 7 labourers killed in Ahmedabad after make-shift lift crashes at under-construction site

Seven labourers were killed on Wednesday after a make-shift lift at an under-construction building at Aspire 2 in Ahmedabad crashed, The Indian Express reported. At the time of the accident, the lift was carrying eight labourers and it stopped working at the seventh floor of the under-construction building.

Ahmedabad Mayor KJ Parmar told ANI that seven people were confirmed dead in the incident that took place at 7:30 AM. However, the builder informed police only at 11 AM.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Viral video shows sadhus being attacked by mob in Sangli, Opposition targets BJP

“Aspire II is the building where the incident happened. It is a private building with a private developer. In their premises, seven men passed away after a roof fell. Incident happened at 7.30 in morning but the builder hid it and only informed police after 11 AM,” he was quoted saying by ANI.

“We will assess if they broke the rules and regulations of Municipal Corporation and will check if someone passed wrong building plans,” the Mayor said, adding if found guilty, action will be taken against the accused.

Authorities of the Fire and Emergency Services Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) claimed that no calls were received and came to know of the incident from media. The team only reached the spot at 1 PM.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: 11 killed, 27 injured as mini-bus falls into gorge in Poonch, PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia told mediapersons from the site, “We learnt from media reports and phone calls received from mediapersons that such an incident had occurred. We then reached the spot to check what had happened. There has been no official communication or information shared by the developers or any other agency.”