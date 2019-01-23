Gujarat asks school officials to ban students from playing PUBG

The Gujarat government Tuesday issued a circular asking district authorities to ensure a ban on online multi-player game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG. The state primary education department’s circular was issued after a recommendation by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said officials.

The circular directed District Primary Education Officers to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools. It said the ban was necessary as children were getting addicted to the game and it was “adversely affecting their studies”. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recommended a ban on the game across the country, said Jagruti Pandya, chairperson of the Gujarat child rights body.

“The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game” said Pandya.