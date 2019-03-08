Gujarat: After Jawahar Chavda, another senior leader resigns from Congress

The Congress on Friday witnessed two exits in Gujarat. First, its four-term MLA Jawahar Chavda resigned from the party, and hours later another senior MLA Parshottam Sabaria also handed over his resignation to assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi. Both the resignations come ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled on March 12.

Parshottam Sabaria is the fourth Congress leader to leave the party in the last few months. After the latest resignations, the strength of the Congress party has come down to 72 from 77 seats it had won in 182-member House.

Gujarat: Parshottam Sabaria (wearing spectacles in pic), Congress MLA from Halvad, resigns from Congress party. pic.twitter.com/bT1djN7THe — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

Earlier in the day, Jawahar Chavda after resigning from the Congress joined ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gandhinagar. Chavda, who was representing Manavadar seat in Junagadh district, is considered to be an influential OBC leader. He won Manavadar constituency four times — 1990, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Before Jawahar and Parshottam, Congress leader Kunvarji Bavalia had resigned last year in July. He was later inducted in the BJP government as a cabinet minister. This year in February, another MLA Asha Patel had also quit and joined the BJP.

The latest resignations come just a month before the crucial Lok Sabha elections. In 2015, the BJP had won all 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat.

In assembly elections held in 2017, the BJP had won 99 seats with 49.1 per cent vote share. The Congress settled with 77 seats with 41.4 per cent vote share. ​