Gujarat: 28 hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Bharuch

As many as 28 people were hospitalised after inhaling a gas that leaked at a chemical factory near Jambusar in the Bharuch district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

“A fire was reported today at P.I. Industries near Sarod village. Bromine gas leaked due to the fire. 28 people complained of breathing problems and were admitted to a hospital,” Gujarat’s Bharuch Resident Additional Collector NR Dhandhal said on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 17-year-old teen kills mother over suspected affair

Around 2,000 workers were present in the factory when the gas leakage was reported at around 1 pm on Wednesday. All were evacuated safely, said sub-inspector Vaishali Ahir of Vedach police station.

“The workers who were near the tank complained of health problems and were rushed to the hospital. The leakage has been controlled,” she said.

Also Read: 17 dead as under construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram’s Sairang; rescue ops on