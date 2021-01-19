Gujarat: 15 migrant workers killed after truck runs over them

The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan. (Photo source: ANI)

Fifteen migrant labourers sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat’s Surat district were killed on Tuesday after being crushed under a speeding truck, police said.

The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.

The truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road, police said. While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital, police said.

The truck driver has been arrested, police said.