Guard against fraudulent activities in PMAY’s name: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri cautions home buyers

The minister of housing and urban affairs said “fly-by-night operators” were using the name of PMAY(U) programme to lure customers when they have “nothing to do” with the scheme. (PTI)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri today cautioned home buyers about fraudulent activities by builders and promoters in the name of the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban in the national capital region. The minister of housing and urban affairs said “fly-by-night operators” were using the name of PMAY(U) programme to lure customers when they have “nothing to do” with the scheme. “A lot of activities by builders and promoters in the areas around Delhi have been…of unscrupulous and fraudulent nature. PMAY(U) is clearly identified scheme. Fly-by-night operators who are charging fancy prices have nothing to do with PMAY,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Responding to a query over reported complaints of bogus developers offering flats under the scheme, he asked people to guard against builders who use the name of PMAY(U) to lure customers. “I would recommend buyers to check before buying home. All the information on PMAY is available on our website,” he said. DDA vice-chairman Udai Pratap Singh said the land pool policy was ready and “board of hearing” would held by month-end.

“Hopefully by July-end, the policy on land pool will be submitted to the ministry which will notify it,” he added. Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure such as roads, schools, hospitals, community centres, stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to the farmer who can execute housing projects with the help of private builders.

Speaking about the Smart City Mission, Puri said the projects under the scheme like ‘smart intelligence system’ has resulted in fall in the crime against women and elderly. Highlighting the achievement of Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in the last four years of Modi government, he said around 47.5 lakh affordable housing have been approved under PMAY(U) with a total investment of over Rs 2.68 lakh crore.

He said around 27 lakh houses have been grounded so far under the scheme. Under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), he said skill-training has been imparted to over 11.16 lakh people and over 16.76 lakh street-vendors indentified, while 960 shelters put into operation. He said as many as 14 ‘city command and control centre’ would be set up by various smart cities soon.