GST evaders can be arrested: SC dismisses plea challenging Telangana HC verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Telangana High Court verdict that a person can be arrested by the concerned authority in cases of goods and services tax (GST) evasion. Under the GST laws, specified offences involving an alleged tax evasion of above Rs 2 crore as also post-conviction repeat offences sans any monetary limit could lead to arrest; if the tax amount involved is above Rs 5 crore, then the offence will be non-bailable. While it rejected appeals against the Telangana HC, the apex court posted the government\u2019s appeals against the Bombay High Court\u2019s interim order on Wednesday. The Bombay HC had on April 11 given a contrary view, restraining the revenue authorities from taking any \u201ccoercive action\u201d against the alleged evaders and also asked them to cooperate with the investigations. \u201cHaving heard counsel for the petitioner and upon perusing the relevant material, we are not inclined to interfere (with the Telangana HC order). The special leave petition is accordingly dismissed,\u201d an SC vacation bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justice Aniruddha Bose said. On April 18, the Telangana HC had said it was not inclined to grant relief against arrest to the petitioners who had approached it challenging the summons issued by superintendent (Anti-Evasion) of the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and invocation of penal provisions under the law. The high court had delivered the verdict which dealing with a batch of petitions filed by some private companies, its top officials and others. The government had told the high court that petitioners before it were allegedly involved in incorporating several partnership firms and had claimed input tax credit (ITC) on the basis of certain invoices, without there being any actual physical receipt of goods. It had alleged that the fraudulent ITC claimed by them was to the tune of Rs 224.05 crore. The Telangana HC had in April dismissed a batch of writ petitions seeking protection from arrest for alleged tax evasion. The petitioners had challenged the summons issued by superintendent (Anti-Evasion) of the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate under the CGST Act 2017. The bench felt that sub Section (1) of Section 69 of the Act empowers the commissioner to order the arrest of a person, when such a person is believed to have committed a cognizable and non-bailable offence. It had said: \u201cIf reasons to believe are recorded in the files, we do not think it is necessary to record those reasons in the authorisation for arrest under Section 69(1) of the CGST Act. Since Section 69(1) of the CGST Act, 2017, specifically uses the words \u201creasons to believe\u201d, in contrast to the words \u201creasons to be recorded\u201d appearing in Section 41A(3) of CrPC, we think that it is enough if the reasons are found in the file, though not disclosed in the order authorising the arrest\u201d. Also read:\u00a0Tax laws should be same for all Indian citizens The HC had said: \u201cTo say that a prosecution can be launched only after the completion of the assessment, goes contrary to Section 132 of the CGST Act. The list of offences included in sub Section (1) of Section 132 have no co relation to assessment. Issue of invoices or bills without supply of goods and the availing of ITC by using such invoices or bills, are made offences under clauses (b) and (c) of sub Section (1) of Section 132 of the Act. The prosecutions for these offences do not depend upon the completion of assessment.\u201d (with PTI inputs)